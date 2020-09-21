Vanguard Logo

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Schools resume in Lagos, Oyo after long COVID-19 break

On 12:54 pmIn Educationby
By Bunmi Azeez, Lamidi Balogun and Dare Fasube

Students of Public and Private Secondary Schools resumed back to their various Schools on Monday after the covid 19 pandemic lockdown. Pic shows Students observing various protocols as stipulated by the NCDC for their resumption at Monatan High School Junior, Iyalode, Ibadan on Monday.

Students of AUD comprehensive High School, Lafenwa Itele, Otta, Ogun State, still walking around and not knowing their next classes, as Public, Private secondary and Schools resumed back to their various Schools on Monday after the COVID 19 pandemic lockdown in Ogun state.

Students of ST. Peter’s Primary School, Itele Awori, still walking around and not knowing their next classes, as Public, Private secondary and Schools resumed back to their various Schools on Monday after the COVID 19 pandemic lockdown in Ogun state.

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Schools resume in Lagos, Ogun after long COVID-19 break

