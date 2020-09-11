Breaking News
PHOTOS: Truck crushes car at Cele Bus Stop in Lagos

A container truck on Friday fell on a car at Cele Express Bus stop in Lagos. The unlucky car was crushed at its rear part, up to the back seat.

The truck and the crushed car at Cele Bus Stop, Lagos
