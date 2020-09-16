Breaking News
PHOTOS: Truck collides with signpost along Lagos-Ibadan expressway

A truck collided with the big signpost at Berger, inward Lagos along Lagos-Ibadan expressway now. LASEMA officials on ground to clear the rubbles

Photos by Lamidi Bamidele
