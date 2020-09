Kindly Share This Story:

Chief Chijioke Awalite, Chairman of De Heavens Hotels Group with Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Chairman of Orange Drugs Nigeria Limited, Chief Tony Ezenna amongst other dignitaries at the burial ceremony of the mother of Chief Okechukwu Anorue in Afunwa Alor in Idemili South of Anambra State, at the weekend.

Kindly Share This Story: