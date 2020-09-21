[PHOTOS] Obaseki, supporters party in Benin streets

Kindly Share This Story:

The supporters of Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Edo State, on Monday, took their victory dance to the streets of Benin City, the state capital, and other parts of the state to celebrate their victory in the September 19 governorship election.

The supporters, in their thousands, were seen on Sokponba Road, in Oredo Local Government Area; 3rd Junction; St. Saviour Road in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area and the city centre, King’s Square.

Another group was seen proceeding to the Government House in the Government Reservation Area, where they joined the governor, his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, the First Lady, Betsy and other government officials as well as leaders of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in a party.

Below are the pictures:

VANGUARD

