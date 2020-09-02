Vanguard Logo

PHOTOS: Gbajabiamila at legislative diplomatic mission in Ghana

On 5:10 pmIn Newsby
The Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, who led a delegation of lawmakers from the House of Representatives, said this when they were received by the Speaker of the Ghanaian parliament, Rt. Hon. Prof. Mike Oquaye, as they arrived Accra, the capital of Ghana, on a legislative diplomatic mission.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila (right), who was on a legislative diplomatic mission to Ghana being received at the Kotoka International Airport, Accra by the Speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament, Rt. Hon. Prof. Mike Oquaye, PhD, today, Wednesday, 2 September 2020. Photo: Speaker’s Media Unit
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila (left) with his Ghanaian counterpart, Rt. Hon. Prof. Mike Oquaye, PhD after a legislative diplomatic meeting to resolve some issues between the two countries in Accra on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Photo: Speaker’s Media Unit
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila (4th right) and his entourage at a legislative diplomatic meeting with the Speaker of the Ghanaian parliament, Rt. Hon. Prof. Mike Oquaye, PhD (3rd right) and some members of the Ghanaian Parliament in Accra on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Photo: Speaker’s Media Unit
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila (center) and some lawmakers meeting with leaders of Nigerian traders and key stakeholders during his legislative diplomatic mission to resolve some issues between Nigeria and Ghana in Accra on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Photo: Speaker;s Media Unit

