Photos: 14 days after his re-election,  Buhari rejoices with Adesina at Aso Rock

On 6:35 pmIn Newsby
… You are a good Nigerian – Buhari

By Nwafor Sunday

Fourteen days after his re-election, President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday received in audience the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, at State House, Abuja, saying that ‘he is a good Nigerian’.

Congratulating him on his second and final term in office, Buhari opined: “I have told so many people why I backed you.

“In 2015, at your first term, you were a Minister with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) government, and I was of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“But you are a good Nigerian. So I recommended you the first time. You proved to be competent, you made us proud, and I recommended you the second time.

“There can’t be sustainable development without infrastructure. Our efforts should be seen in the context of lack of resources, but you do your best to support us. I wish you all the best in your final term,”

See photos below:

Vanguard

