Breaking News
Translate

PFA YPOTY: Saka hopes to beat Alexander-Arnold, Greenwood to award

On 11:01 amIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

 

Arsenal’s Spanish head coach Mikel Arteta (L) high-fives Arsenal’s English striker Bukayo Saka (R) as Saka goes off substituted during the English Premier League football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, central England on July 4, 2020. (Photo by Michael Steele / POOL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has been nominated for the Professional Footballers’ Association Young Player of the Year, the PFA informed via their official website yesterday.

Saka faces competition from Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount, Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford.

Only players 21 or under on July 1, 2019, are eligible to be shortlisted for the Young Player of the Year prize. Saka enjoyed a breakout season with Arsenal, making 38 appearances in all competitions and produced a club-high twelve assists with four goals to his credit.

ALSO READ: Eagles boss Rohr recalls four for October friendlies

He showed his versatility by playing in a variety of positions including left-back, left wing-back, left midfielder, left winger and right-winger.

Tony Adams, Paul Merson, Nicolas Anelka, Cesc Fabregas and Jack Wilshere won the PFA Young Player of the Year award while representing Arsenal, and Saka will be hoping to follow in their footsteps.

The winner of the PFA YPOTY will be revealed next Tuesday, September 8

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!