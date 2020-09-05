PFA YPOTY: Saka hopes to beat Alexander-Arnold, Greenwood to award

Kindly Share This Story:

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has been nominated for the Professional Footballers’ Association Young Player of the Year, the PFA informed via their official website yesterday.

Saka faces competition from Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount, Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford.

Only players 21 or under on July 1, 2019, are eligible to be shortlisted for the Young Player of the Year prize. Saka enjoyed a breakout season with Arsenal, making 38 appearances in all competitions and produced a club-high twelve assists with four goals to his credit.

He showed his versatility by playing in a variety of positions including left-back, left wing-back, left midfielder, left winger and right-winger.

Tony Adams, Paul Merson, Nicolas Anelka, Cesc Fabregas and Jack Wilshere won the PFA Young Player of the Year award while representing Arsenal, and Saka will be hoping to follow in their footsteps.

The winner of the PFA YPOTY will be revealed next Tuesday, September 8

