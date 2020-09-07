People Talk: On fuel pump price and electricity tariff increase

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja & Olayinka Latona

“With the increase in pump price of fuel and electricity tariff, especially at this period when other world leaders are providing palliatives to cushion the effects of Covid-19 on their citizens, shows the FG is insensitive to the plight of the ordinary Nigerian. This government has pushed more Nigerians into poverty in the history of Nigeria.” —Kola Ogunbiyi Esq.

“In my opinion, the move is absurd and we are pleading that the National Assembly should please intervene before it is too late. This is not the right time to increase both the electricity tariff and pump price of fuel. The effect of Covid-19 is still biting hard.” —Mr Segun Obisesan, Journalist

“Government should rescind their decision because two months ago, value added tax was increased, extra fee for bank transactions and others.

“Now, we are faced with increase in pump price of fuel and electricity tariff from N22 to N66 per unit, that is very outrageous, over 200% increase.” —Adeola Ogunlade, Mediaprenuer

“I think this present government is there to punish the ordinary Nigerian because I can’t fathom the reason for the increase in electricity tariff when majority of Nigerians generate their own power.

“This is a country that you are made to pay for what you don’t consume.” —Comfort Adeoye, Businesswoman

“APC under President Muhammadu Buhari has failed Nigerians. They promised better life but brought total hardship which we have never experienced.

“Personally, I never wanted to vote for PMB but our leaders made me waste my vote because I voted against my conscience.” —Babatunde Mumuney, Businessman

“The recent increase in pump price of fuel and electricity tariff is ill-advised and ill-timed due to the fact that the nation is just coming out of a period of prolonged lockdown and the economy is yet to recover from the aftermath of the lockdown.” —Orekoya Simisola, Entrepreneur

Vanguard News Nigeria.

