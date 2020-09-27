Penzaarville celebrates 5Yrs anniversary in Grand Style

Kindly Share This Story:

Fast-rising communications firm, Penzaarville Africa recently celebrated her fifth year anniversary. The celebration which held at the company’s Lagos HQ began on Thursday, September 10, 2020, and lasted a week with notable personalities from different walks of life, in attendance.

The guests including clients, members of the fourth estates, friends and supporters, past employees and well-wishers all had notable things to say about the growing agency. One of the high points of the week-long event, however, was the speech shared by the Founder and Lead Consultant, Olufemi Oguntamu who described the five-year journey as challenging and rewarding. According to him, the company’s survival despite the many hurdles faced is a testament to the team’s commitment to the vision of building a reputable communications firm that prioritises quality.

“This is a major milestone for us, not only because it is our fifth year executing exciting briefs and campaigns for brands and clients, but also because we have grown and evolved in the face of daunting challenges and circumstances. Our work speaks for itself as we pay uttermost attention to details and uphold excellence. It is for these reasons and many more, we decided to bring together everyone who has contributed to our journey and toast to the next 10 years”, he said.

Corroborating Oguntamu, Samuel Perry is also known as Broda Shaggi, who is one of the company’s talent, also extolled the company’s dedication to the craft adding that professionalism has always been a virtue they hold in high regards. Also present were comedians, Kenny Blaq, Mc Lively and social media influencers, Mr Macaroni, Taymesan etc, all of whom shared fond memories about the Agency. The celebration had as sponsors some of the country’s most popular brands including Jameson, Ofada boy, Red Bull, Bolt, all of which are present and past clients of the business.

Penzaarville is known for its finely executed campaigns in the media and communications space and has shone brightly in its area of expertise; including Social Media Marketing, Influencer marketing, Talent management, PR and Perception Management and with their annual media conference Handle It, Africa. The company has indeed grown to become the on-demand agency for brands and individuals seeking to engage their audiences. It currently caters to a rich clientele from various industries including Technology, Entertainment, Real estate, Banking, Government parastatals, FMCG, amongst many others.

Vanguard News

