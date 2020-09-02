Peak Season Charges reversal: Stakeholders commend Shippers Council, Maersk Line

Kindly Share This Story:

wants similar action against other illegal charges

By Godwin Oritse

STAKEHOLDERS in the maritime industry have commended the Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC and Maersk Line for leading the protest against the arbitrary hike in peak season charges and the reversal by the management of the later following protest from operators in the industry.

The stakeholders who spoke with Vanguard Maritime Report explained that the collective action by all sectors involved directly and indirectly in the shipping has showed that more can be achieved through such action. They, therefore, stressed the need for the same action to be taken on all other illegal charges affecting the industry.

They noted that contrary to claims by the international shipping lines that they would lose revenue from the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic economically, the shipping giants stand to gain from the huge volumes and frequency of calls to the nation’s ports.

Speaking with Vanguard Maritime Report, immediate past National President of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents, ANLCA, Olayiwola Shittu, commended Maesrk Line for the decision which he said was the right one.

Shittu charged other shipping lines to follow the step taken by Maersk Line, noting that it only goes to show that they listen to their clients. He, however, commended the Hassan Bello led management of shippers’ council for leading the protestation against the arbitrary charges while charging the Council to extend same action to similar illegal and arbitrary charges in the industry.

He urged stakeholders to help the Council to identify such charges by providing it with the necessary information which they get from shipping companies, terminal operators, government agencies and others.

Similarly, President of Shippers Association of Lagos State, SALS, Jonathan Nicol, commended Maersk Line for the reversal, noting that the action shows that they are listening to their customers.

Nicol noted that for a long time SALS have been advocating for collective action like the one that resulted to the reversal but that other stakeholders had not taken them serious.

He charged all relevant stakeholders, especially those that took part in the present action to continue to support the NSC but noted that it is important for them to take the lead in the struggle.

He said that contrary to the claims that the shipping lines will lose revenue, they will in the actual sense benefit in the long run because of the volume and frequency of their call to the nation’s ports.

Also speaking on the issue, Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, MudaYusuf, said the reversal was a welcome development.

He expressed hope that other shipping lines will follow the lead of Maersk Line which handles about 70 per cent of the cargo coming into the country through the ports.

He further pointed out that reversal is the only way for other shipping lines to go while charging stakeholders collaborate and continue to put pressure on any shipping line that refuses to do so.

