PEAK SEASON CHARGES More international shipping firms suspend planned increase

By Godfrey Bivbere

There are indications that the Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, has secured complete victory in the battle to get international shipping firms to back-down on their plans to increase Peak Season Charges by 400 percent.

Consequently, more of the multinationals have started announcing reversal of the plans.

The French Container Transportation and Shipping Company, CMA CGM, has followed in the footsteps of the Maersk Line and the Mediterranean Shipping Company, MSC, in announcing the suspension of the application of the peak season surcharge on ships calling in Nigeria from 1st October, 2020.

Recall that Mediterranean Shipping Company had earlier suspended application of the surcharge from 1st September 2020 as a result of protests by Shippers’ Council and Stakeholders.

Head of Public Affairs, NSC, Rakiya Zubairu, in a statement yesterday, noted that the suspension of the peak season surcharge was contained in a letter sent to the Executive Secretary/CEO of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Mr Hassan Bello, yesterday from the Head Office of CMA CGM in Marseilles France.

