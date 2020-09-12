PDP restrategising to reclaim Kogi – Zonal Chair

Kindly Share This Story:



Following its loss in the last year Governorship and Kogi West rerun senatorial election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi state says it is re-strategizing for the polls ahead, starting from the scheduled December 12, council elections in the state.

Vice Chairman of the Party for Kogi West, Prince Benson Omofe made this known yesterday in Lokoja at the executive meeting of the party.

Omofe replaces the late vice chairman for the zone, Mr. Taiwo Kola-Ojo who died in January this year said the party has put up strategies to reclaim lost grounds.

“It is unfortunate that we lost the last Governorship election along with the district rerun election to the rigging power of APC.

“Though we challenged both in court, but our judiciary being what they are affirmed the election that witnessed the most physical and scientific rigging in the history of election in the state.

“However, we are focused on subsequent elections. We are re-strategizing for the next stage of the election starting from the council election that the state electoral body had just released the date. We are not losing hope because it is not that the party did not perform up to expectation of its supporters.”

Omofe also said the party has begun a journey for true reconciliation of aggrieved party members who fell out of the party due to positions.

He called on all the party members to join hands with the leadership of the party towards building a more united front that will reclaim the state and other areas, saying Kogi remained a PDP state.

