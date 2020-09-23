PDP mourns victims of Ebonyi bus crash

Kindly Share This Story:

…Laments flood disaster in Kebbi, Kogi, other states

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Wednesday expressed shock over the death of 18 persons in a bus accident in Akeze-Ukwu River, Ebonyi state.

The party in a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan described the accident as painful and devastating, given that the victims were members of a group returning from the burial of a loved one.

It commended the intervention of officers of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, and other good- spirited Nigerians, “which led to the rescue of some of the passengers, who are now receiving treatments.”

The party also condoled victims of the devastating flood, which ravaged communities, homes, businesses and farmlands in Kebbi, Kogi, Nasarawa, Anambra and other states of the federation.

“The PDP commiserates with the government and people of Kebbi state where no fewer than 500,000 hectares of rice farmland was submerged by flood.

“Our party also identifies with compatriots in communities in Nasarawa state where houses were destroyed by flood as well as citizens in nine local governments in Kogi state, who were affected by flood occasioned by the increase in the volume of water from River Niger and River Benue.

“The PDP urges the federal government and other public-spirited groups and individuals to immediately come to the aid of the communities and victims to alleviate their sufferings.

“We also charge governments at all levels to articulate strategies to mitigate the menace of flood and forestall such devastation in the future,” the statement read in part.

