PDP alerts INEC of alleged plots to replace Edo North’s results

…Laments killings, cautions security agencies

By Dirisu Yakubu

As collation in Saturday’s governorship election in Edo state continues, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has alerted the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the Department of State Services, DSS, of alleged moves to replace election results where the PDP is leading, particularly in Edo North Senatorial District.

The allegation was contained in a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The statement read: “While we charge our members to remain vigilant and follow their results ‘bumper to bumper’ to all the collation centres, we, however, caution the security agencies against being used to replace results that have already been declared at the respective polling units.

“Already, we are aware that results are being manufactured in Kogi state to be used as replacements for already declared results, particularly in Edo North.

“We draw the attention of INEC to such results being bandied, including the fake result claimed to have emanated from Etsako West, where a vote of 914 was allocated to the APC, as against the genuine declaration at the polling units.

“A cursory check on the results being circulated in the public space by the APC failed a litmus test of the identification numbers of INEC declaration of results.

“Whereas polling unit results are identified as Form EC8A, the results being paraded by the APC carry a fake identification number of Form EC60E.

“Our party expresses concerns that this sinister adventure of the APC is being encouraged by the slow pace of uploading already declared results in INEC’s virtual portal.

“We are alarmed by the report that this development has led to avoidable post-election violence, which has resulted in the reported killing of innocent Edo citizens, who came out to perform their civic responsibilities as the police allegedly withdrew their men in certain collation centres.”

The party further called on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the electoral umpire to rise up and defend the voice of the people without further delay.

“Our party, standing with the people, calls on the Inspector General of Police to protect innocent Nigerians from this electoral defeat response by the APC.

“We charge the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to ensure that his officials are not compromised to replace results, as the people of Edo state have spoken loud and clear with their votes in their respective units, and they are already aware of the authentic results,” it added.

