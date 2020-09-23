PCC calls for re-structuring of export promotion Council to grow economy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godwin Oritse

Speaking to Vanguard Maritime Report in Lagos, Chairman of the Council, Otunba Kunle Folarin, also called on the maritime media to continue to probe the actions, decision and inactions of government with a view to stopping unprofitable ventures in the maritime industry.

Folarin added that the economy of Nigeria is enough to beat that of Japan which, according to him, is a mono-economy of export.

He explained that the an export promotion authority of any country is a critical part of government that could drive the economy if it is well structured.

He stated: “the Export Promotion Council is a critical part of any country’s economy; But what we are doing at the Export Council is not promotion, if it is promotion, they would have come up with position paper on how to export that has been newly discovered. Where the markets for such goods are, who are the buyers and all the research or researches that will go into the newly discovered products.’’

He said ‘‘if these were done properly, before you know it, you will discover that that newly discovered product now becomes gold for export.

“They should be identifying export materials, real export materials,they should be working with the Federal Ministry of Mines, working with the Ministry of agriculture, working with the Ministry of Trade and Investment, working with the Ministry of Transport for the singular purpose of promoting export trade.

“So that the non-oil export initiative the government is driving at ,they will be at the pinnacle of it.”

