PBGSE Alumni partners Edo govt to rebuild school

Kindly Share This Story:

Elects officers

The Alumni Association of the Pilgrim Baptist Grammar School, Ewohimi has elected a 14-man Executive Committee, with Mr Augustine Okolo as its president, to run its affairs and it has gotten approval to partner the Edo state government to rebuild the school.

Also elected are Dr Dennis Iweka – vice president, Alex Aidaghese – secretary, Joe Okhaifo – assistant secretary, Tony Obeahon – treasurer, Felix O. Osahon – assistant treasurer, Roland Imanrenezor – financial secretary, and Vincent Ugbodu as assistant financial secretary.

Elected as Public Relations Officer, PRO is Patrick Omorodion with Paul Okhuebor as assistant PRO, Dr Aigbogun will serve as the Liaison Officer and he will be assisted by Prof Julius Iyasele and Emmanuel Alegbe while Vincent Ebhojiaye will serve as the Auditor.

The Alumni also appointed a 9-man Board of Trustees with Aigbe John as the chairman.

Members of the B.O.T. include Dr. Idahosa, Chief Emmanuel Aghedo, Anthony Ehikhamen, Bart. Monday Irianan, Augustine Okolo, Tony Obeahon, Alex Aidaghese and Armstrong Oyakhilome.

Meanwhile Edo state government has granted the PBGSE Alumni Association permission to partner it in the resuscitation and rebuilding of the abandoned school.

In a letter signed on behalf of the state’s Commissioner for Education by Mrs. U. G. Agbonze, the government stated that it has granted the Alumni Association permission to enter the school compound, now overgrown with weeds, to carry out the revamping of the school “with the desire and aspiration of the government”.

Reacting to the State government’s letter to the Alumni Association, its president, Mr Augustine Okolo said, “this permission is emotional for me and I believe the same with all of us. The day we all have been waiting for is now. Now, we can begin the rebuilding of our own walls of Jerusalem.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: