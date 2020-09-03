Pastor Adeboye acquires brand new helicopter for evangelism

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sam Eyoboka

GENERAL Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye is said to have recently acquired a brand new Helicopter.

According to news sources we gathered by @henotacemedia, the brand new helicopter registered ‘5N-EAA’ is presently parked in the Winners’ Chapel owned hangar ‘Dominion Aviation Center’ at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

The purpose of the new helicopter, according to informed sources, is for evangelism.

Recall that in December 2019, the 78-year old General Overseer of the church with the ‘most ambitious evangelism drive globally’ according to news outfits, Al-Jazeera and Cable News Network (CNN) went on an apostolic/evangelical visit usually known as ‘LET’S GO A FISHING’ to about 20 towns around Nigeria within four days preaching and winning souls to Christ.

A very senior pastor in church could not confirm the new acquisition yesterday but told our reporter that some concerned Church members had begun moves last year to acquire a helicopter to reduce the aviation stress placed on the General Overseer who travers country to country overseeing thousands of parishes of the church.

According to the senior pastor, “without a doubt, you know that our Daddy is a very busy Evangelist who desires to be at several places for the cause of winning souls for God’s Kingdom but some times he is constrained by transportation challenges. So, I am aware that there were some moves by some members of the locally and abroad to bridge the gap. I am not sure if such moves have come to fruition.”

Church Gist stated then that the only possible way for such to be achieved was through an easy means of transportation such as a helicopter. Pastor Adeboye had stated in 1981 as a 39-year old leader of the RCCG that the church intended to plant churches within three minutes driving distance in the developed world and five minutes walking distance in the developing world.

This has resulted in the astronomical growth of the church from 38 parishes when he stepped into office to over 40,000 churches in the last 39 years and as old age finally arrives, the easy and sensible way to spearhead the continuing expansion is to the make use of an easy mode of transport to access the hinterlands.

Recently, the Bishop Oyedepo-led Living Faith Church also acquired a new helicopter. The Living Faith Church is also planting 10,000 new churches in 2020 with over 5,000 already planted around Nigeria and in some other African countries in spite of the lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The RCCG and the Living Faith Churches who are usually maligned ‘ignorantly’ on social media are the churches presently spearheading the most aggressive evangelism move with massive church planting the world has ever witnessed from all records available.

The Church in Nigeria has recently come into the eye of the public as a result of issues raised by Bishop Oyedepo regarding controversies over the recently signed Company and Allied Matters Act, CAMA 2020 while few days ago, Pastor Adeboye visited the Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Villa in what was touted to be a meeting to, among other things, resolve the CAMA controversy.

Pastor Adeboye had famously stated to Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Adow in an interview monitored in Lagos on April 13, 2013… “There are things you need…when you have to oversee churches in 160 nations, you can’t do that on a bicycle”. Today, the RCCG has churches in over 190 countries of the world.

