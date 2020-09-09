Passengers without COVID-19 negative PCR test to pay $3,500 fine ― NCAA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA has imposed a fine of $3,500 each on flying passengers to Nigeria who do not have a negative COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction, PCR test as the federal government intensifies measures to rid the country of the ugly virus.

This was made known in an All Operators Letter, AOL marked DG037/20 issued on Wednesday by Captain Musa Nuhu, Director General of the NCAA, addressed to country managers of the respective airlines operating international flights to and from Nigeria.

According to the DG, “airlines are now to present evidence of payment receipt in the form of QR code for all passengers, adding however that same is “not a mandatory requirement for boarding flights to Nigeria for now.”

READ ALSO: Lagos Airport receives first international flight after resumption

The AOL further read, “Please, note that presentation of a negative COVID-19 PCR test valid within 96 hours of boarding remains mandatory for all passengers travelling to Nigeria. Airlines must ensure compliance with this requirement.

“Airlines are advised to allow passengers without a QR code to board as a temporary measure until additional ongoing work to the payment platform is completed. Airlines will be informed in the coming days of any changes to this requirement.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: