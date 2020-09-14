Breaking News
PASAN to shutdown Rivers assembly over fours years unpaid allowances

Reps Probe Minister, Alleged Missing N100bn NEDC Funds…gives 14 days ultimatum for RSHA to clear debt

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN, has threatened to shutdown activities at the Rivers State House of Assembly over the failure of the house to paid them some allowances for four’s years.

The National body of PASAN threatened that it would shut down activities at the assembly if it continues to deny staff members their entitlements for 2013 2014, 2019 and 2020.

National President of PASAN, Comrade Mohammed Usman, who gave two weeks ultimatum to the assembly to clear the said allowance arears, decried the failure of the state government to pay staff their allowances describing it as unfortunate.

He said: “It is so unfortunate that an office of such magnitude that staff are being denied of their right, the national would not take it, we will fight this thing to see that they are addressed.

“The national body of PASAN will write the leadership of the Rivers State House of Assembly and if nothing is done after the ultimatum, believe me you that the national would move to Rivers State just like the whole Labour moved here and we will shut down the house.”

Vanguard

