Party crisis: We risk losing our democracy, nation – IPAC President warns

…Pays tribute to MKO Abiola, Gen. Yar’Adua, Ekwueme, others

….He has capacity to reunite – Ameh

By Chris Ochayi

The Acting President of Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria, IPAC, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu has raised the alert that Nigerians are at the risk of losing the current democracy and even the nation, except political party leaders come together, to demand responsibility and accountability from all players in the democratic space.

Chief Nwisu, who raised the concern in a letter he personally addressed to leaderships of registered political parties in the country, cited by Vanguard on Sunday in Abuja, further warned that democracy should not be allowed to slip into another reckless era which cost the lives of Chief MKO Abiola and Maj. Gen. Shehu Yar’Adua.

Chief Nwosu, who is the National Chairman of African Democratic party, ADC, was recently elected Acting President of IPAC to oversee the activities of the Central Management Committee, CMC, put together to run the affairs of the Council till next four months when an election is expected to be conducted into the office of the Council.

Meanwhile, the immediate past President of IPAC, High Chief Peter Ojonugwa Amen, has described the new boss at IPAC, Chief Nwosu as capable hands to lead the political parties out of he woods.

According to Chief Nwosu, “My dear colleagues and Honorable National party Chairmen, I salute you. Special Greetings to you all, and your beautiful families and party members.

“I am humbled by the many calls and messages that I have received from most of you and members of almost all the political parties, that contested elections in 2019.

“I am awed by the goodwill and deeply insightful advice l have received from leaders of political parties and very eminent others who have equally expressed concerns about the way political parties are going and their belief that I can set things right.

“To you my colleagues Chairmen and party leaders, I must confess, I have never sort to lead IPAC, as I am fully invested in ADC, constructing the *ADC DNA* and dealing with the challenges in our vision – *”A SUPER POWER NIGERIA IN 20yrs IS POSSIBLE”*.

“But the way things are currently, except political party leaders come together, to demand responsibility and accountability from all players in the democratic space, we run the risk of losing our democracy and even our Nation.

“Getting to 1999 hand over from the military regime was a tumultuous experience for some of us. We lost great compatriots, friends and leaders in the journey and Nigeria lost time and unimaginable resources.

“I was involved. I lost a mentor in Gen Shehu Yar’Adua, and leader in MKO Abiola. As a young graduate returning fresh from the US, I witnessed Shagari and Ekwueme boothed out of office and the entire political movement of the 2nd republic come to an end.

“The recklessness then was nothing compared to the sheepishness that has enveloped the space today. Therefore, my dear brothers/sisters, compatriots and political party leaders, we have no choice, than to tackle the serious job at hand.

“Acting President of IPAC will mean nothing, if we do not work together at this time to restore the integrity of our democratic processes and make the entire political ecosystem more resilient. With the outpouring of support for the National Interim Management Committee, which I head, we shall together accomplish this, within a few months, to the glory of God.

“Even in this challenging times of covid19 and most of us still battling with complexities of navigating our very peculiar political space, I still see patriotism, faith and the commitment to forge ahead, in everyone. Within the next few days, we shall as patriots meet to strategize on how to move forward.

“Borrowing from the ADC DNA, IPAC activities whole and entire, will be conducted with Radical Transparency”

Chief Amen in his reaction to Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, the Ikolo Awka”s letter, said, “I wish you all the best as you pilot the affairs of the council.”

According to Chief Amen who served two times as IPAC National Secretary and two times President of the Council,

“The protection of the interest of all Political Parties and that of IPAC is better served with a man of character, proven record and a principled personality.

“You record of sincerity and integrity can be attest to by your displayed leadership abilities and those who have come to know you….so I encourage our members to open to see through you and give you massive support.

“Your humility and sense of reasoning is second to none.

“My behalf of myself and family, I wish you the best of luck as you begin a new chapter of hard work to reposition and strengthen our democratic system.

“The Council members should appreciate you for even agreeing to bring your wealth of Intellect, business acumen and Political experience to bear on the leadership.

“I am sure that you will surpass all previous works and bring in more progress.”

