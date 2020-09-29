Panic in Akwa Ibom community as gunmen attack church, shoot one

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

There is panic in Inen Ikot Esse village in OrukAnam local government area of Akwa Ibom, as gunmen suspected to be cultists invaded a Pentecostal church, during Sunday service, and shot one of the church elders identified Elder Friday Ufenang

It was gathered that the suspected cultists numbering over 10 had stormed the church premises at about 7:09 am and went straight to where church officers were praying before the commencement of service and shot Ufenang in the head.

According to an eyewitness Mr Sunday Ibanga, the worshippers took to their heels when the hoodlums started shooting in the air within the church premises.

He explained that a new pastor posted to the church reached out to the church headquarters for a vehicle before the victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

wife of the victim simply identified as Mrs Iniobong who spoke to some newsmen on Tuesday said her husband left for the church to attend to early church duties early Sunday and urged her and the children to join him for the Sunday service later.

She said while she was still preparing, she heard people screaming outside their compound and they informed her that her husband has been shot in the church vestry while praying.

She narrated, ” When I heard that my husband has been shot, I decided to rush to the church to carry his corpse. But when I got to the Church I met policemen helping my husband with First Aid before taking him to the hospital for proper medical attention.

” Since yesterday my husband is surviving on oxygen here in the emergency ward. And we need money to pay for all the tests before they will carry out surgery on him to remove the bullets in his head”

“And ine volunteer told me that he has visited the camp of the two cult groups and they all denied their involvement in the incident. So, I don’t know where the gunmen came from to shoot my husband”

Sources from the area there is panic in the entire Oruk Anam community as the incessant killings, maiming of the residents by rival cult groups terrorizing the area for almost one year now seemed to have gone out of control.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko MacDon confirmed the incident and assured that the perpetrators would be arrested soon.

” I can confirm the incident in Inen Ikot Esse, OrukAnam local government area. It is unfortunate that such an incident happened within Church premises. The police rushed the victim to the hospital immediately for treatment. The Commissioner of Police Andrew Amiengheme condemns such a dastardly act.

“The CP he has resolved to stem the tide of cultism in whatever form. However thorough investigation is ongoing to ensure that the perpetrators of the dastardly act face the wrath of the law. I assure you that they would be brought to book in no distant time ” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

