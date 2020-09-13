Palm wine seller docked for allegedly beating police, stealing N150,000 in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A palm wine seller, Florence Samuel 28, was arraigned before an Osun State Magistrate Court, sitting in Osogbo on Friday for allegedly stealing N150,000, beating a policewoman and tearing her cloth.

Florence was charged alongside a 59-year-old man, Ogundipe Ayodele for allegedly conspiring to steal N150,000 belonging to one Yusuf Taiwo at Balogun Agoro Area, Osogbo on September 10, 2020, around 9:45am.

Florence was also arraigned on different case in charge number MOS/432c/2020 on charges bordering on assault, breach of public peace and damaging policewoman’s cloth.

The Police prosecutor, Inspector Adeoye Kayode informed the court that Florence assaulted one Sergeant Olaitan Caroline by beating her up and tearing her cloth while performing her duty at Balogun Agoro area, Osogbo on September 10, 2020, around 5pm.

ALSO READ: FG promises speedy intervention to Kebbi flood victims

The prosecutor noted that the offences committed are contrary to and punishable under sections 356, 249 (D), 251, 516 and 390 (9) of Criminal Code CAP 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

However, the two defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Defense counsels for the two defendants, Mr K Nwoke and Mr Najite Okobe applied for the bail of their clients in the most liberal term assuring the court that they will not jump bail.

The application was, however, opposed by the police on the ground they would jeopardise police evidence if given bail.

The presiding Magistrate, Mr Adebayo Ajala admitted the two defendants to bail with the sum of N400,000 each with one surety in like sum.

Also, he granted bail to Florence in the charge of alleged assault on policewoman with the sum of N100,000 and one surety in like sum and adjourned the case to October 13, 2020 for hearing.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: