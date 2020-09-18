Kindly Share This Story:

‘E dey your hand’ is indeed a life-saving mantra. This simple reminder of self-consciousness to one’s health is capable of saving lives through the prevention of infectious diseases.

The belief that the health of consumers is increasingly a matter of choice, not chance has led P-Alaxin, a product of Greenlife Pharmaceuticals Limited to come up with the “E dey your hand” campaign. This campaign was created to sensitize the public on the need to combat the deadly malaria parasite with a P-Alaxin tablet.

P-Alaxin, a product of Greenlife Pharmaceuticals Limited is clinically proven to be a safe and highly effective medicine that is recommended by W.H.O as the preferred first-line treatment for malaria.

Manufactured under strict quality control and supervision in line with stringent manufacturing guidelines, P-Alaxin has been evaluated and approved to be used for the treatment of malaria by various Health Authorities across Africa including NAFDAC.

Mr. Ezeike Celestine Sylvester of Greenlife Pharmaceuticals Limited in a recent interview said P-Alaxin is recommended as the product of choice by thousands of qualified health care professionals due to its fast onset of action (consequent of the dihydroartemisinin) and the longest duration of action (consequent of the piperaquine molecule which has a long half-life of about 5weeks).

It takes care of resistant malaria and prevents recrudescence or recurrent malaria; as the case may be.

He also urged consumers to be sure they verify the P-Alaxin they buy by using the Anti-counterfeit instruction at the back of each pack of P-Alaxin.

P-Alaxin remains the most trusted anti-malaria tablet across various countries and is available in every patented medicine store nationwide.

Keep up with #EDeyYourHand Campaign on social media by following @P_Alaxin on twitter, Instagram, and Facebook

Kindly Share This Story: