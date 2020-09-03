Oyo Govt. set to reintroduce Boys’ Scout in public schools

Kindly Share This Story:

The Oyo State Government has expressed readiness to reintroduce Boys’ Scout Club to public primary schools across the state to promote character moulding and sound learning for pupils.

This was made known in a statement signed by Michael Ogunsina for Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Media Team.

The statement said that Dr Nureni Adeniran, Executive Chairman, Oyo SUBEB, said this in Ibadan during an advocacy visit by the State Commissioner of Boys’ Scouts.

Adeniran stated that when reintroduced, Boys’ Scouts would give pupils the opportunity to get first-hand insights on preparedness toward life.

He said it would complement the state government’s efforts in moulding and modelling pupils, adding that this would attest to Gov. Seyi Makinde’s absolute commitment to improve the basic education sector.

The SUBEB boss said when reintroduced, the club would be an improved adaptation of the moribund one, noting that the club would make pupils more responsible toward their academics and extracurricular activities.

“We don’t mind reintroducing the Boys’ Scout club into our public schools’ system, because we realise that this will complement Gov. Makinde’s quality education policy,” he said.

He said the doors of the state government were open to suggestions and ideas, from clubs such as Boys’ Scouts that would further better the education system in Oyo state.

According to him, the present government is doing so much to improve pupils’ reading culture and inculcate morals in them.

“The state government is also presently seeking more ways of improving the character and morale of our pupils.

“So, reintroducing Boys’ Scouts is a very brilliant idea,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr Adetunji Adepeju, the State Commissioner, Boys’ Scouts, affirmed that the club had been approved by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

He noted that the club, established by Baden-Powell, taught members to be prepared.

“Therefore, the club would teach pupils how to be prepared for learning, adding that the club will also teach them to be prepared for the future,” Adepeju said. (NAN)

