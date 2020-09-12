Oyo begins sensitisation for market leaders on health insurance

Kindly Share This Story:

…enrolls traders into health insurance scheme

By Adeola Badru

In times of emergency, the Oyo State Government has charged market men and women in the state to register under the Oyo State Health Insurance Scheme, (OYSHIA), in order to enjoy better health care delivery.

The Executive Secretary of OYSHIA, Dr Sola Akande, disclosed this yesterday, during a one-day sensitisation programme, in collaboration with associations of market men and women in the state, held at the Western Hall, Oyo State House of Assembly Complex, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, the State capital.

Akande noted that it became imperative for the market men and women in the state to inculcate themselves into the scheme in order to live a healthy life, in accordance with the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration’s health plan for the citizens of the state.

He said the responsibility of the agency is to begin to bring various associations and groups on board the scheme, which is what community enrolment is all about and what informed the decision to invite all the leaders of the market associations in the state for the sensitisation programme.

Akande stated that: “You can see that the newly sworn-in Chairman, the Babaloja-General of the market associations is in attendance, that shows the commitment, all the leaders are on board.”

“So, it’s a symbolic marking of the fact that we are bringing all market associations in Oyo State into the Oyo State Health Insurance Scheme.”

Akande asserted that it is quite significant that the traders were not only enlightened about the scheme, but also mobilised and encouraged themselves to enroll into the scheme, an action which he said, was highly encouraging for the agency.

He disclosed that the agency would move from town to town to meet various associations, create more awareness among community dwellers and encourage them with a unique idea for them to get agents, among themselves, which would become a sort of business for them, as they would be given commission over every enrollee brought into the scheme by them.

In his remarks, the head of the market leaders in Oyo State, the Babaloja-General, Yekini Abass, assured the government of the support of market men and women in the state, adding that, the issue of health is important and must be taken with utmost seriousness.

Similarly, in their various responses, the leaders of all market associations in the state, who were present at the programme, pledged their commitment and support for the scheme, promising to encourage their members to buy into and register for the health insurance scheme.

