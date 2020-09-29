Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

The Osun State Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji, disclosed that the State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola has changed the face of governance as he simplified complex issues with his approach.

He said the Governor since assumption of office deployed wisdom in dealing with the complex state to the advantage of residents, describing his approach as being a selfless stalwart who is dedicated to developing the entire State.

In a statement, he personally signed to rejoice with the Governor, who turns 66th today and made available to journalists in Osogbo, lauded Governor Oyetola for his courage, forthrightness and diligence in providing exemplary leadership in the State.

Oyebamiji in the statement praised the governor for applying wisdom on issues pertaining to the State and living a life of service to humanity, which has encouraged upcoming leaders in Osun State.

Oyebamiji said, “efforts of the incumbent administration in turning around the fortunes of the state cannot be overemphasised as the concern of the governor is to uplift the whole state above other states in the country in all ramifications.

“I join the good people of Osun State to wish our Indefatigable and workaholic Governor, a happy 66th birthday,” Oyebamiji concluded.

Vanguard News

