BREAKING: Owa-Ale of Ikare joins Ancestors after 48yrs on throne

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

ANXIETY reigned in lkare Akoko area of Ondo state over the demise of the 85-year-old, Owa- Ale of lkare, Oba Samuel Kolapo Adegbite-Adedoyin.

Oba Adedoyin, the 17th Owa- Ale of lkare reigned for 48 years.

Vanguard gathered reliably that the foremost monarch passed on early Tuesday at his palace located at Okorun area of the ancient town.

A source in the palace said that the traditional ruler died after a brief illness.

Oba Adedoyin before his demise was the President of a group of Ondo state traditional rulers under 130 Krown Obas and member of the State Council of Obas.

The people of the ancient town who wore mournful look gathered in groups to discuss the demise of the traditional ruler.

Contacted, the Olona of Ikare, High Chief Rafiu Okunade said the palace would make an official announcement after all necessary traditional rites had been carried out in line with the community’s norms.

The late Oba Adedoyin was born in 1935, two years after the death of Saint Moses Orimolade the founder of Cherubim and Seraphim Church who was also from Okorun area of Ikare.

Oba Adedoyin who was the only child of his late mother, Mama Janet Omotola Adedoyin, at various times attended Ebenezer A/C school, Ikare; Victory College, Ikare where he was a classmate of famous Nigerians like late Chief Gani Fawehinmi; Afenifere Secretary, Basorun Seinde Arogbofa and host of others.

The monarch, a former lay President of African Church worldwide, studied law in the United Kingdom before he returned home to ascend the throne of his forefathers in 1972.

His reign according to a leader of the town “would not be forgotten as he used his connection as a famous legal practitioner and first educated Owa-Ale to facilitate the establishment of more than eight secondary schools between 1978 and 1982.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: