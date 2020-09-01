Breaking News
Over $1M worth of cocaine washes up on beach

9:25 am
US Customs and Border Protection agents seized a whopping 78 pounds of cocaine worth more than $1 million after it washed up on a Florida beach, officials said.

Last Monday, a beachgoer on Hollywood Beach in Hollywood, Fla., discovered 30 packages containing the massive amount of drugs on the shoreline, according to authorities.

The sunbather called the police and agents with the US Border Patrol Miami Sector seized the narcotics.

Chief Patrol Agent of the US Border Patrol Miami Sector John Modlin announced the news on Twitter.

“Thankfully, the 78 lbs. of drugs didn’t make it into our community,” Modlin wrote.

