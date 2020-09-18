Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

A Direct-To-Home (DTH) free TV broadcast satellite service provider, OurTV says it is excited for successfully securing broadcast rights for German Bundesliga Matches which was made possible by support of Nigerian subscribers.

This is coming few days after securing broadcast rights for Laliga matches in Nigeria.

According to the management of the company, with the feat, OurTV will now be broadcasting German Bundesliga Matches Matches LIVE on its Sports Channel 120.

The Head of Marketing of the company, Mr Olusola Peters said: “It is with great excitement we announce that OurTv has successfully secured the rights to broadcast German Bundesliga Matches LIVE in Nigeria. Indeed, this is a dream come through.”

“The management will like to sincerely express their gratitude to all our users for their trust, support and adoption of this Nigerian brand. You all are the real winners.

“We are excited about this great feat and we are so grateful to all our users whose absolute faith and support for this Nigerian brand fuels our commitment to offering premium content on OurTv”

For him, the partnership is a fulfilment of one of the promises made to OurTv users and sports lovers who have constantly been demanding for Live German Bundesliga Matches, describing the feat as major milestone for OurTv.

“This is the beginning and it can only get better,” said Peters. OurTv is here to serve every Nigerian home with entertainment, relaxation, news, education, kids, sports and for everything they value from Television”.

OurTv is a Nigerian product and service that was packaged by Nigerians with local content.

It is a Direct-To-Home (DTH) TV broadcast satellite service with onetime payment of set-up boxes that offers over 18 unique and exciting channels with the use of qhomegrown services.

The company is powered by the Nigerian Satellite.

