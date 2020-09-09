Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Amaize

DEPUTY Governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, Wednesday, visited Ugborodo Community, Warri South-West Local Government Area, where women and youths protested, Tuesday, against Chevron Nigeria Limited, CNL, over alleged abandonment, appealing for calm, as government has intervened in the dispute.

The protesters complained that the company was not adhering to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reached by both parties, declined to provide employment for Ugborodo graduates, neglected development of the area, which has affected aquatic lives in the environment, among others.

Otuaro, addressing the aggrieved women and youths, who carried placards and chanted war songs, noted that the welfare of citizens was paramount to the Okowa- led government, hence the governor asked him to come and appeal to them.

He appealed to the protesters to give government time to dialogue with the oil company and host communities to arrive at a conclusion that will be beneficial to both parties for meaningful development.

The member representing Warri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi and the Ologbotsere of Warri kingdom, Chief Ayiri Emami, also lent their voices in calling for calm and peaceful conduct in the community, assuring that in no distant time, the issues raised would be addressed.

Spokesperson of the women and youths thanked the deputy governor for his visit but said that if nothing was done as promised, they would return with their protest.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: