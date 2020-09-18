Osun: We’re not involved in violent protests ― Commercial Cyclists Union

Kindly Share This Story:

Warns members not to allow themselves to be used

Following allegations that okada riders joined the protests that greeted the killing of a young boy, Idrees Ajibola in Osogbo, Osun State capital, leaders of the various associations of commercial motorcycle and tricycle operators in the state have distanced themselves and their members from the development.

Chairmen of the various groups disclosed this today during a peace meeting with the leadership of the Bureau of Social Services BOSS in Osogbo.

The Director-General of Bureau of Social Services, Mr Richard Tinubu while addressing the leadership of the various commercial motorcycle riders associations in his office enjoined them to continue to support the state government in its efforts for the entrenchment of sustainable peace.

ALSO READ:

Represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Project Monitoring, Surveillance and Field Operations, Engineer Ezekiel Anwo, Mr Tinubu said the government is saddened by the tragic death of the boy and that leadership of the Police Command has been directed to investigate it and bring the perpetrators to book so as to get justice for the deceased and others.

Reacting to the allegations that okada riders are aiding and abetting the protest that ensued after the ugly incident, leaders of the okada riders associations denied involvement in the disturbance of public peace saying they have nothing against the Government.

The leaders who were at the peace parley include Comrade Tiamiyu Ismaila of ACOMORAN, Com. Jimoh Rasheed of ANACOWA, Comr AJISEFINI MUKAILA of ACOMORAN Express, Comr Tajudeen Adebayo of MTUN, Com. Ilesanmi Lawrence of OCTMA and Com Ajenifuja Gbenga of MOTOAN as well as Com. Ibraheem Folorunsho of TOAN.

The state chairmen of the various groups who stated unequivocally that none of their members joined the protest to obstruct public peace stressed that their businesses were also affected by the development.

In their separate remarks, the chairmen pledged their supports for the government of Mr Adegboyega Oyetola saying that they were part of the stakeholders that voted him into power.

The leaders of the group, therefore, warned their members not to allow themselves to be used for the creation of rancour and acrimony just as they praised the government of Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola for delivering dividends of democracy to the people despite the lean allocation coming to the state from the Federation Account.

While expressing their supports for the state government, they equally appealed to Governor Oyetola to accede to their requests for reflective jackets and uniform among other things to ease the identification and security of their members.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: