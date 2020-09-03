Osun orders public schools to revert to old names

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Osun State Government has directed all head of public schools in the state to immediately revert to their old names.

A circular letter with reference numberS/ADM/38/131, titled, “Reverting Re-classification Nomenclature of Schools to Old Status”, addressed to the Executive Secretary of the State Universal Basic Education Board, Coordinating Director, TEPO, Tutors General (Central, East and West Senatorial Districts), stated that the directive was a sequel to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s approval.

The circular was also directed to the Executive Secretary (QAMEA), Executive Secretary (OSBTVE), All Zonal Inspectors of Education, Principals of Unity Schools & Schools of Science, All Inspectors of Education, Principals of all Government Public Schools. All Head Teachers of Government Elementary Schools.

It reads in parts, “Please recall that at the policy review roundtable summit on some extant policies in Education Sector held between 20 and 21” February 2020, His Excellency, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola approved that Schools should revert to their pre-reclassification names and nomenclatures.

“Sequel to the above, all Schools are hereby directed to revert to their old names with immediate effect as approved by the Osun State Government.

“Kindly give this Circular Letter the widest publicity it deserves.”

It would be recalled that ex-Governor Rauf Aregbesola had in 2013 embarked on the controversial re-classification of public schools in the state despite public outcry against it.

