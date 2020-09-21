Osinbajo, others to feature in SimonCooper law firm interaction on CAMA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Innocent Anaba

LAGOS—As part of necessary engagements to deconstruct and explore the potential of the new Companies and Allied Matters Act, CAMA, leading Lagos law firm, SimonCooper Partners, the former law firm of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo(SAN), will be hosting a virtual interactive session on the controversial subject.

In partnership with LawPavillion Business Solutions, the online conference is aimed at driving “an expository conversation geared towards providing clear insights into the regulatory directions necessary to assist Nigeria’s business community and foreign investors in solidifying their business and commercial drive across the country.”

A statement by Mr. Dapo Akinosun, Founding Partner, SimmonCooper, said the programme was designed to take on the “unanswered questions of businesses, start-ups, investors and other stakeholders across various sectors.”

Discussants include Jumoke Oduwole: Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business; Babatunde Irukera, Chief Executive, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC; Garba Abubakar, Registrar General, Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC and others.

Also on the high profile panel is Jan van Weijen: Consul-General, Consulate-General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Lagos, and Ambrose Oruche, acting Director-General, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria.

Ope Olugasa, Managing Director, LawPavilion Business Solutions and Akinosun, complete the team while Funmilola Mesaiyete, Partner, Public Sector and Regulatory Compliance, SimmonsCooper Partners will moderate the flow of discussions.

Interested stakeholders are urged to link in via Zoom on September 22, at 10a.m. as invitations are being sent.

The organisers note that the goal of the webinar is to equip investors with the information necessary to derive optimal benefits from the emerging economic trends, business models and plans; in view of the new laws regulating the Nigerian business environment.

