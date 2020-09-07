Osimhen bangs another hat-trick, expects fruitful Serie A outing

Kindly Share This Story:

Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen scored another hat-trick in a 4-0 win over Serie C club Teramo in a pre-season friendly match.

The Super Eagles striker is expected to play his first Serie A match against Parma and fans are eager to see how their 80m-dollar-man would fare.

“Pre-season done, but hardwork continues. GOD is the greatest. We Move,” Osimhen said on his social media page.

His team-mate Faouzi Ghoulam backed Osimhen to deliver in the Serie A contest.

“Osimhen is a great footballer, he will have a lot of fun with his teammates. We hope he scores many goals, his role is very important for the fans,”said the Algerian international.

