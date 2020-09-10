Breaking News
Translate

Orijin stirs national pride for Independence Day campaign

On 11:30 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Orijin stirs national pride for Independence Day campaign

Orijin Nigeria has stirred a national discourse with a campaign that celebrates Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary.

Ahead of the 2020 Independence Day celebrations, Orijin, a fruit and herbal beverage, has created a social platform encouraging Nigerians to talk to Nigeria.

Using the hashtag #OrijinalTalk, in collaboration with renowned music artistes and influencers, the firm has seen the likes of Brymo, Ibejii, and BolanleNinolowo (Nino B), join Nigerians from different walks of life in the campaign.

ALSO READ: Buhari, Gowon, Sambo, mark independence anniversary in Aso Rock

The newly-released campaign video, showcases Nigerians from different walks and backgrounds, airing their views, their heartfelt love, hopes and pledges to the country.

Speaking on the project, Marketing and Innovation Director, Guinness Nigeria, Adenike Adebola, said: “As a flagbearer of our tradition and culture, it felt fitting for Orijin to create a social platform that celebrates who we are as Nigerians— our ORIJINality and resilience as a people as we approach our 60th Independence Anniversary.”

On his part, Marketing Manager of Mainstream Spirits, Uche Onwudiwe, added that Nigeria, like the rest of the world, has awoken to a new normal and “there is no better time for us to reflect and harness that which makes us unique; our rich culture and collective values.

“Orijin is a blend of the best of old and new, where contemporary meets tradition to create something truly Orijinal.”

He added that everyone can join the conversation online, “share a video of you talking to Nigeria with #OrijinalTalk and @orijin_nigeria.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!