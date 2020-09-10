Kindly Share This Story:

Orijin Nigeria has stirred a national discourse with a campaign that celebrates Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary.

Ahead of the 2020 Independence Day celebrations, Orijin, a fruit and herbal beverage, has created a social platform encouraging Nigerians to talk to Nigeria.

Using the hashtag #OrijinalTalk, in collaboration with renowned music artistes and influencers, the firm has seen the likes of Brymo, Ibejii, and BolanleNinolowo (Nino B), join Nigerians from different walks of life in the campaign.

The newly-released campaign video, showcases Nigerians from different walks and backgrounds, airing their views, their heartfelt love, hopes and pledges to the country.

Speaking on the project, Marketing and Innovation Director, Guinness Nigeria, Adenike Adebola, said: “As a flagbearer of our tradition and culture, it felt fitting for Orijin to create a social platform that celebrates who we are as Nigerians— our ORIJINality and resilience as a people as we approach our 60th Independence Anniversary.”

On his part, Marketing Manager of Mainstream Spirits, Uche Onwudiwe, added that Nigeria, like the rest of the world, has awoken to a new normal and “there is no better time for us to reflect and harness that which makes us unique; our rich culture and collective values.

“Orijin is a blend of the best of old and new, where contemporary meets tradition to create something truly Orijinal.”

He added that everyone can join the conversation online, “share a video of you talking to Nigeria with #OrijinalTalk and @orijin_nigeria.”

