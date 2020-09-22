Ooni, other monarchs to grace Erinmo Agidanyin ‘2020 Festival

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Onuoha

His Imperial Majesty, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife will be making a historic visit to the ancient city of Erinmoland alongside other traditional rulers as the annual Agidanyin Festival of Erinmoland in Osun State scheduled to hold on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

Briefing the press ahead of the festival from his palace, the Elerinmo of Erinmoland,His Royal Majesty, Oba Michael Odunayo Ajayi, the Arowotawaya II stated that Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi who makes his first and historic visit to the ancient kingdom of Erinmoland being the descendants of Obalufon Alayemore the 3rd and 5th Ooni of Ife, will be accompanied by other first class monarchs.

Oba Michael Ajayi also stated that this year’s Agidanyin festival tagged; “Founder’s Day” will witness whole lots of culture activities including empowerment programmes and commissioning of completed projects in the kingdom.

READ ALSO:

“Agidanyin is one of the most revered cultural festivals marked in Erinmo land. This year’s celebration will be unique, being that it will be marked with intervention programmes that were created to impact the people. During the festival, there will be empowerment initiative sponsored by Annegift Foundation for over 200 farmers with modern agro equipment, welfare support and palliatives for physically challenged & disabled persons, commissioning of 2 new drilled modern boreholes, training of over 1000 community members on setting up scale businesses and finally, setting up a central processing unit for marginalised women in different locations in Erinmo,” Oba Michael Ajayi stated.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: