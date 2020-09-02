Onunkwo, others, honoured at the launching of ‘Chinenye Magazine’

Kindly Share This Story:

Chief Engineer Johnbosco Onunkwo was the special guest among other personalities that graced the unveiling and launching of ‘Chinenye Magazine, over the weekend.

The magazine, a creative work of art from Miss Chinenye Igwah, the publisher and CEO of Chinenye Magazine & TV is a new entertaining print that is created to make impact in the society.

Chief Onunkwo who was presented with an award, in recognition of his efforts in touching lives in the society and Anambra at large, commended the publisher for the new creation. He commended Ms. Igwah for the painstaking efforts and hurdles crossed in building her business empire.

He also used the opportunity to encourage the youths to aspire to greatness by tapping into their creative potentials and taking advantage of opportunities around them.

Onunkwo who advised young people to strive towards breaking limits in a bid to achieving their dreams said, “Youths ought to be creative and utilize your entrepreneurial skills to build the future you desire to have.

READ ALSO:

Some notable personalities who were noticed and recognised with reputable awards across diverse award categories includes, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, HE, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, the Executive Governor of Anambra state, HE Gov. Willie Obiano, the Executive Governor of Rivers State, HE Nyesome Wike, Senator Abaribe, Senator Dino Melaye, hon Chinedu Obidigwe, Yul Edochie, Hon. Aniago amongst others.

The event also had side attractions of comedy, cultural troop performance and dinner Reception.

Chinenye Magazine and TV, though recent, is known with quite for its influential network of visibility, especially across Anambra state and the southeastern region. It had continued to report and break exclusive events, happenings and developments across its online and Social media pages and handles.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: