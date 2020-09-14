Only NASS has power to review constitution, says N/Delta group

Kindly Share This Story:

National Coordinator of Niger Delta Emerging Youths Initiative, IDEYI, Comrade Felix Akpoyibo, has said the National Assembly is the only legal channel empowered by law to make and review the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Akpoyibo was reacting to a media statement credited to ex-President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, who was quoted as saying that the ongoing constitution review by the 9th Senate was a waste of time.

A statement by him in Benin, Monday, said various committees such as the Oputa Panel and National CONFAB put in place by previous administrations were set up to fill the stomach of politicians.

According to him, Obasanjo’s position on the issue is misleading and anti-progress and, hence, called on Nigerians to ignore the statement allegedly credited to Obasanjo and have confidence in the ability of the 9th Senate to review the Constitution for the benefit of Nigerians and in line with global standard.

He stressed that even the United States and other Western countries review their constitutions in tandem with the needs of their citizens.

“We call on Nigerians to support the Omo-Agege led Constitution Review Committee and give the Lawal-led 9th Senate a chance to carry out this great assignment, which is an opportunity to tackle the insecurity challenge facing the country.

“We urge all Nigerians to take advantage of the opportunity, submit your memoranda and make your input in the constitution review,” he said.

He enjoined Ex-President Obasanjo to join hands with President Buhari to fish out those persons who embezzled the 16 billion naira Obasanjo allocated to the power sector during his tenure in office.

He lamented that had the fund been properly utilised, Nigerians would today be enjoying steady power supply and the youths would be gainfully employed and, thereby reducing the challenge of insecurity in the country.

