one year anniversary: Betacar offers one-month worth of fuel to customers

By Prince Osuagwu

As part of its measures to excite Nigerians, e-commerce platform for fairly used cars, Betacar, has said it is giving any customer who purchases car from its platform this month one-month worth of fuel.

Betacar is a company that offers an integrated approach to used car buying. It allows customers to search and learn about the variety of car options online.

Marketing Manager of the company, Ifeoluwa Dare-Johnson, said the gesture of the free fuel is to appreciate the company’s customers as it’s marks one year anniversary.

Also, the Company’s CEO, Mr. Lou Odunuga, said the company has recorded exciting growth in customer base one year after it came on board.

He said: “Betacar has raised the bar in the Nigerian automotive industry, providing car buyers with quality, transparency, and installment payment options to improve affordability.

“We provide a warranty on all cars. This is unique in the Nigerian used car market. It also gives customers full peace of mind when buying cars from our platform.

He explained that Betacar for the local market includes- 200-points vehicle quality checks on every car.

Odunuga added: “Our website also features Betacar financing, a fintech product that allows salary earners and structured business owners to buy quality certified Tokunbo cars and pay over a period of 12-24 months.”

Vanguard

