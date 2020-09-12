One year after, Police arrest notorious Rivers killer with N30m bounty

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

EXACTLY a year and four days after Governor Nyesom Wike placed N30 million bounty on him, evasive notorious killer, Honest Diigbara, aka Boboski has been arrested in Korokoro, Tai Local Government Area (LGA), Rivers state.

The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, CP Joseph Mukan, announced that Boboski was arrested early hours of Saturday in a sting operation assisted by vigilante in the Ogoni neighborhood.

The CP said the suspect was hibernating with his gang of killers in Korokoro, just as community sources further revealed that Boboski and his gang were in the community in honour of his second in command whose sister was billed for burial later in the day.

Mukan said, “On sighting the Police they engaged us and in a return fire, his driver was fatally wounded, while he was arrested alive. Dastardly acts carried out by them include kidnap of Barrister Emelogu who was killed after collecting ransom, kidnap and killing of DCO, Afam, SP Moses Egbede after collecting ransom.

“Killing of a soldier and a personnel of Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, at Gio pipeline, Ogoni last year. Kidnap of Chief Mbu of Ogu/Bolo who they kidnapped and collected ransom of 7million Naira.”

Authorities of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Bori Camp, Port Harcourt, had last year denied that its personnel was killed by Boboski’s gang, even when community sources confirmed that military authorities were led to the decomposing body of the army officer said to have been buried alive for alleged breach of understanding with a clique of oil thieves in the area.

Mukan also traced to Boboski, “Killing of two police officers attached to the Federal Highway. They were killed and their rifles taken at Botem. The arrest of Boboski is a milestone for the Command and victory for Ogoni people, Rivers and Nigeria at large.”

Governor Wike is yet to confirm whether he would still redeem the pledge of N30 million bounty for the capture of the notorious, to the local security outfit which assisted in Boboski’s arrest.

VANGUARD

