One killed, many injured as violence erupts in Ondo

…Deceased murdered for putting on party’s cap

…Protest in ldanre, market activities disrupted

One person reportedly lost his life, Wednesday evening, while many others were injured in a political clash between supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, in ldanre area of Ondo State.

The deceased, identified as Taye, was a member of the Zenith Labour Party in the town.

A source said the deceased was allegedly challenged by the supporters of APC for putting on the ZLP cap and a fight reportedly ensued before he was macheted to death.

A leader of the ZLP in the town alleged that those who attacked and killed Taye were led by one Sunday Ogundiroyo, aka (Agarahu), Bola Akinniranye and others.

Vanguard gathered that the death of the ZLP member led to demonstrations by other members of his party while the activities at the popular Alade Regional Market were disrupted for hours as market women scampered for safety.

Consequently, meetings to douse the political tension and stop inter-party clashes were held by stakeholders in the town. The leaders in the town pleaded that the electoral violence be stopped forthwith

Meanwhile, the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Alade Idanre, Ondo State.

Director-General of the ZLP governorship candidate campaign organisation, Dr Kola Ademujimi, confirmed the murder and pleaded with the police to bring the perpetrators of the heinous act to book.

Publicity Secretary of the ruling APC in the state, Alex Kalejaye, said the party does not condone thuggery

While denying that the man was killed by APC supporters, Kalejaye said “ the All Progressives Congress, APC, will neither promote violence nor endure thuggery.

He called on the police to investigate the ugly incident and expose the perpetrators.

The state police spokesperson, Teo Leo lkoro, who confirmed the death, said the situation in the town had been brought under control and that peace had returned to the troubled town.

He said no arrest had been made but that police investigation into the bloody attack was ongoing.

Vanguard

