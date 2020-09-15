One killed as ex-US Soldier, other kidnapped in Ekiti

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado Ekiti

Unknown gunmen on Tuesday evening abducted a retired United States of America army officer, Major Jide Ijadare, and one other unidentified person, in Ijan-Ekiti, Gbonyin Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

It was also gathered that one of his aides was killed by the gunmen

Ijadare, a native of Ijan Ekiti was kidnapped at his palm oil-producing factory located along Ijan-Ise Ekiti road.

Confirming the incident, a resident of the community, revealed that the men of the underworld, numbering seven, had invaded the factory, where they shot staff in the course of making spirited efforts to kidnap the retired army officer and another victim.

“They came into the factory with guns and started shooting sporadically. They shot one of the staff of the factory and killed him.

“They thereafter dragged Major Ijadare and the other staff into the car and zoomed off”.

The source stated that the abductors escaped through Ise Ekiti road.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Mr. Sunday Abutu, confirmed that one person was killed during the abduction.

“We can confirm to you that a retired US soldier was kidnapped around 2:00 pm today(Tuesday) and one other.

“One person was also killed during the attack at a factory in Ijan Ekiti where the two persons were kidnapped.

“The police commissioner has drafted policemen to the place and we are combing the bushes where they escaped into.

“The police is working with local hunters to work with us and ensure that these kidnappers are arrested and prosecuted”.

