One dead, 3 injured as 2 vehicles collide in Ikoyi

Ease on Lockdown: FRSC sensitizes transportation fleet operators, road users on measures against COVID-19One person died and three others sustained different degrees of injuries on Sunday following an accident involving two vehicles in front of Golden Gate, Ikoyi.

Mr Nosa Okunbor, Head, Public Affairs, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed this while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Okunbor said the accident was as a result of over-speeding by the drivers, saying, “ the vehicles ran into each other at the intersection of the road”.

He further said that the crash involved an unregistered Ford Ranger SUV, and a Nissan SUV with registration number KD 499 GE.

“They had a head-on collision at the traffic stop junction of the road, our investigation shows that both vehicles were on top speed.

“One person, a man, died while three others sustained various degrees of injuries,” the LASEMA official said.

Okunbor said that two of the injured persons were attended to by the LASEMA’s  paramedics before they were taken to the hospital.

He said that the affected vehicles had been moved to a police station. (NAN)

