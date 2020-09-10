One crushed to death, another rescued in Lagos autocrash

Kindly Share This Story:

As storey building collapses

By Bose Adelaja

One person was crushed to death while another was rescued, Thursday, during an autocrash which occurred in Lekki/Epe area of Lagos.

The accident which occurred in the evening involved a Toyota Camry with number plate KSF 920 FF and a heavy-duty Tipper with registration no. ENU 576 ZZ.

Both victims were male adults.who were occupants of the Toyota Camry but the driver was the casualty.

It was gathered that one of the victims was crushed to death while the other sustained varying degrees of injuries when the Toyota Camry was crushed by a heavy-duty Tipper laden with granite.

According to eyewitnesses’ account, the incident occurred at Alasia Bus Stop, inward Abraham Adesanya, along Lekki-Epe Expressway.

However, the injured victim was rescued alive and was given First Aid Treatment by emergency paramedics.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke- Osanyintolu who attributed the accident to a brake failure on the part of the truck said it ran into the Toyota Camry.

He said the accidented vehicles were later recovered and towed off the road to lay by nearby.

The LASEMA boss said, “The driver of the car was severely crushed by the impact of the collision and died instantly.

“He was extricated from the vehicle by an expert team of the LASEMA Response Squad,” he added

In a related development, no fewer than 10 families were rendered homeless, Thursday, following the partial collapse of a storey building.

The incident occurred in the evening, at Number 26, Afolabi Alasia Street Gaskiya road Ijora-Badia. Lagos.

It was gathered that the rear side of the building that was showing visible cracks and signs of dilapidation, collapsed as a result of lack of maintenance.

However, no loss of life or injuries was recommended at the scene of the incident.

As at the time of this report, the building has been cordoned off while Osanyintolu said there were steps to evacuate the occupants.

