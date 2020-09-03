Ondo: SDP faults inauguration of unelected councilors 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson- Akure

The Social Democratic Party SDP in Ondo state has faulted the inauguration of unelected councilors by some local government chairmen across the state.

According to the party’s state secretary, Dr Shola Agboola in a statement in Akure, this was “done at the expense of the duly and popularly elected candidates of SDP.

Agboola said that “This act is totally alien to the spirit and letters of the Nigerian constitution and it is also a crude rape of Nigerian democracy.

“We make bold to declare that the act of inaugurating unelected candidates at the expense of duly elected ones is the worst act of democratic sabotage in the history of Ondo State.

He, therefore, called on the Chairman of the State Independence Electoral Commission, Prof. Yomi Dinakin “to justify the independence of his commission by rising above sheer partisan leaning and issue Certificate of Returns to all the candidates of SDP that was duly and popularly elected by the electorate.

Agboola also enjoined the governor Rotimi Akeredolu “to show leadership by ensuring that all the elected candidates of SDP are officially declared and inaugurated in line with his initial position.

” lt should be emphasized that local government remains the closest to the grassroots people and any attempt to deny their willingly elected candidates of victory will only short-change the electorates and make a complete mockery of the entire council election in Ondo State.

Meanwhile, the State Independent Electoral, ODIEC has issued certificates of return to the one hundred and ninety-nine newly councilors elected in the August 22 local government election.

The ODIEC Chairman, Professor Yomi Dinakin described their election as an avenue for the sincere representation of their people at the wards level in this democratic era.

Dinakin while speaking on the remaining four undeclared councillorship seats, noted that a new date would be announced for the conduct of rerun election in the affected wards.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: