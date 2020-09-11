Ondo INEC Inferno: Why did fire target card readers container? — Agboola Ajayi

Kindly Share This Story:

Governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party in Ondo state and the deputy governor Hon Agboola Ajayi has warned that the electorate in the state won’t tolerate any ploy to subvert their wish in the forthcoming election.

Ajayi queried “why did the fire target the store where card readers meant for the election were kept?

He was reacting to the fire outbreak that gutted the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akure, the state capital in a statement issued by his chief Press Secretary Babatope Okeowo in Akure.

Ajayi said that “The law enforcement agencies should ask if the intention of those responsible for inferno is to seek the postponement of the election or the cancellation of the use of card readers for accreditation.

He said “the people of Ondo State are waiting patiently for the outcome of the investigation as they will not tolerate any ploy by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to subvert the wish of the electorate.

“The fire incident coming barely four weeks before the governorship election fixed for October 10, 2020, should worry every responsible and reasonable citizen of Ondo State.

“The Deputy Governor calls for the investigation of the fire incident and brings those culpable to face the wrath of the law.

