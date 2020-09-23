Ondo gov’ship race gets tough, SDP lone MHR may decide winner as he gets SDP’s NEC, State exco’s mandate to direct members

Kindly Share This Story:

There is no doubt that the October 10th Governorship election in ONDO state will be a close race between three strong contenders, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu, the incumbent Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Eyitayo Jegede, SAN of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the current Deputy Governor of the state, His Excellency Barr Agboola who is flying the Zenith Labour party ticket.

Conscious of the fact that a single vote may be the deciding vote in a close race as ONDO election is turning out to be, the three major contenders are reported to have been mounting serious pressure on the only SDP House Representatives member from the state, Hon. TAJUDEEN Adefioye, aka, Small Alhaji to help deliver the votes from his Federal constituency, Idanre/Ifedore and those of the SDP supporters in the remaining 16 local governments to them.

The popularity of the 36 old national legislators which saw him defeating the incumbent legislator in the 2019 general election is not lost to the contenders who are said to be on his neck day and night and making him go into hiding since about two weeks now.

The young legislator who has assumed the leadership of his party in the state being the only elected officer of the party is said to enjoy the loyalty of the state Exco in the state as well as the backing of the party’s National Executive committee led by Chief Supo Shonibare.

Our source who attended a stakeholders meeting of some ONDO state indigenes at Abuja on Tuesday night further revealed that Small Alhaji will arrive the country during the weekend and will make a special declaration on the subject after series of consultation with party leaders at the national, state and local levels, as well as the community leaders in his Federal constituency.

