ONDO DECIDES: We’ll pay pensions, gratuity promptly if elected – Ajayi

By Dayo Johnson

THE Zenith Labour Party ZLP candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo state, Hon Agboola Ajayi has promised prompt payment of pension and gratuity if elected.

Ajayi gave the promise at Ikare-Akoko in Akoko Northeast council area of the state when some senior citizens and pensioners accosted him and complained of neglect.

The flagbearer who was on campaign tour to the council said he would not be part of the system where the elderly would be neglected.

Ajayi who lamented the pitiable situation of those who have served the state in their youth and neglected said there will also be old people’s home in each of the local government if given the opportunity to rule the State.

These homes, he said would take care of the aged in the state and make sure their old age is enjoyable.

According to him “We won’t abandon our elders like the previous administration. We will take care of you. We will make sure you don’t suffer in your old age.”

Ajayi also condemned the delay in payment of workers’ salaries and deductions in the state.

He noted that from Permanent secretaries to the least workers in the state workforce should not be subjected to any form of torture before receiving their salaries and deductions.

The Deputy Governor noted that each time he acted as the governor of the state when Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu was not around, he always paid workers salaries promptly.

Assuring workers in the state, the ZLP candidate said if elected governor of the state on October 10, 2020, he would ensure workers in the state civil service receive their salaries and deductions as and when due.

He lamented that workers who joined various cooperative societies in different ministries, departments and agencies were could not access loans from the societies because their deductions were not remitted to the accounts of the societies by the state government.

The deputy governor recalled a time when workers were owed over N3.6billion unremitted deductions, adding that such development undermined the purpose of workers’ engagement in cooperative societies.

Ajayi charged workers in the state to set themselves free through the ballot from the slave camp the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu-led administration had subjected them to by withholding their deductions unnecessarily.

Vanguard News Nigeria

