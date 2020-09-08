ONDO: Anxiety as thugs lay siege to Assembly complex

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

POLITICAL thugs, yesterday, for hours laid siege to the Ondo State House of Assembly, causing anxiety across the state capital.

Their surprised presence as early as 7 30am, Vanguard gathered was to prevent the nine suspended lawmakers that the court quashed their suspension, last week, from resuming.

Nine lawmakers were suspended by the assembly for refusing to sign the impeachment notice served on the deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi.

Dissatisfied with their suspension, the lawmakers went to court to challenge it.

Consequently, an Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure ordered their reinstatement.

The trial Judge, Justice Ademola Bola, had described their suspension as illegal, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.

The Judge ordered that the lawmakers must be reinstated into their positions with immediate effect, and a sum of N5million should be paid to each of the lawmakers as damages.

Basking in the euphoria of their reinstatement, the lawmakers planned to join their colleagues at the plenary but they met a brick-wall and retreated.

Numbering about 100, the thugs manned the main gate of the Assembly complex with their vehicles parked along the road leading to the complex .

Many of the thugs were said to be members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW.

Timely intervention of police operatives, however, prevented the thugs from entering the complex as they mounted barricades at the entrance of the complex.

The crisis in the assembly started months back following the resignation of the deputy governor and the subsequent attempt to impeach him.

